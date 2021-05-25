.

Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup

Keavin Wiggins | 05-25-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slipknot event poster

Slipknot have announced that they will be organizing Knotfest Iowa this year that will be taking place at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, IA, on Saturday, September 25th.

The event will be headlined by Slipknot and will also feature performances from Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb Of God, $uicide Boy$, Gojira, Trivium, Tech N9ne, FEVER 333, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Gatecreeper And Vended.

General public tickets will go sale June 4th at 10am central and a special presale for Knotfest.com subscribers will begin at 10am central today (May 25th. Slipknot's Clown had this to say about the home state event, "A home show is always insane, but a home 'Knotfest' show will be on a whole other level. Prepare. See you soon for the new reality. Stay (sic)."

Related Stories


Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup

Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Lead Inkcarceration Lineup

Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force

Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour

Slipknot and Halestorm Stars Talk Long Live Rock

Rick Astley Explains His Love Of Slipknot

Slipknot Have U.S. Tour Booked And Have Something 'Massive Brewing'

Adam Lambert, Slipknot and Foo Fighters Supergroup To Rock Bowie Celebration

Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey 2020 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax 2020 In Review

News > Slipknot

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup- MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance- Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- more

Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more

Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more

Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Foo Fighters, Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle- KISS- Royal Blood- more

Reviews

3.2 - Third Impression

Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals

Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

advertisement
Latest News

Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup

MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance

Singled Out: Set Into Motion's Only A Sith Deals In Absolutes

Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations

Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour

Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour

Dave Grohl To Co-Host The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

KISS Preview A&E Biography: KISStory