David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson says that police are investigating the leak of explicit material that led to the band parting ways with him and also wished his former bandmates well on their forthcoming tour.

Ellefson released a statement to Rolling Stone, his first public comments since he was fired from the band. He said, "Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me.

"The actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge. I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video.

"Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I am taking this time to be with my family.

"I wish my bandmates the best with their upcoming tour."



