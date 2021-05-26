.

David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker

Keavin Wiggins | 05-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Megadeth promo photo

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson says that police are investigating the leak of explicit material that led to the band parting ways with him and also wished his former bandmates well on their forthcoming tour.

Ellefson released a statement to Rolling Stone, his first public comments since he was fired from the band. He said, "Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me.

"The actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge. I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video.

"Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I am taking this time to be with my family.

"I wish my bandmates the best with their upcoming tour."

Related Stories


David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker

Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup

Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy

Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation

Megadeth's David Ellefson Launches Video Podcast

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Bass Chronicles Concert Series

Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine

Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto

News > Megadeth

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker- Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery- more

Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour- Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl- KISStory- more

Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more

Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals

Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

advertisement
Latest News

Dave Grohl Co-Hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Royal Mint Launches The Who Commemorative Coin

Allman Betts Band Launching Livestream Series

Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine Lead Boston Calling Lineup

David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery

Florida Georgia Line Announce I Love My Country Tour

Rod Stewart In The Studio For 'Every Picture Tells a Story' 50th Anniversary