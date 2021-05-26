Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine Lead Boston Calling Lineup

The Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine have been announced as the headliners of the Boston Calling festival that is set to take place next Memorial Day Weekend.
The festival will be returning to Allston, MA on May 27th through 29th and apart from Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine, the event will feature over 60 acts.
Boston Calling Events, LLC (BCE), co-founder and chief executive officer Brian Appel had this to say, "We couldn't be happier to return in 2022 and deliver a full-scale festival with two of the world's most celebrated rock bands as our headliners.
"We've spent the past year working on a festival that our fans can really look forward to, and we're so excited to share more news and surprises as we get into next year."
