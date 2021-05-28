Simple Plan and New Found Glory Expand Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour

Simple Plan and New Found Glory have announced the rescheduled dates for their Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour and have added five additional dates to the trek.
The tour was originally set to take place last summer but Covid-19 changed that. The band will be launching the trek this summer and this time brining along special guest LOLO.
The 32-date tour is set to kick off on August 31st at in Dallas, TX at GMBG and will conclude on October 16th in Lake Buena Vista, FL at the House of Blues.
Tickets went on sale today. See the dates below:
