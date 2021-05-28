.

Simple Plan and New Found Glory Expand Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Simple Plan tour poster

Simple Plan and New Found Glory have announced the rescheduled dates for their Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour and have added five additional dates to the trek.

The tour was originally set to take place last summer but Covid-19 changed that. The band will be launching the trek this summer and this time brining along special guest LOLO.

The 32-date tour is set to kick off on August 31st at in Dallas, TX at GMBG and will conclude on October 16th in Lake Buena Vista, FL at the House of Blues.

Tickets went on sale today. See the dates below:

Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour


Aug 31 - Dallas, TX - GMBG*
Wed Sep 01 - Austin, TX - Stubb's
Thu Sep 2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Sat Sep 4 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre
Sun Sep 05 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Mon Sep 06 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Wed Sep 08 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Thu Sep 09 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Sat Sep 11 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
Sun Sep 12 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Mon Sep 13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Wed Sep 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Thu Sep 16 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Sep 21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
Wed Sep 22 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Thu Sep 23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Sat Sep 25 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE!
Sun Sep 26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Tue Sep 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Wed Sep 29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland
Sat Oct 2 - Buffalo, NY Buffalo - Riverworks
Sun Oct 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Tue Oct 05 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Wed Oct 6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Fri Oct 08 - New York, NY - Pier 17
Sat Oct 9 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
Sun Oct 10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Tue Oct 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Thu Oct 14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Fri Oct 15 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Sat Oct 16 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

Related Stories


Simple Plan and New Found Glory Expand Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour

New Found Glory And Simple Plan Announce Summer Tour

News > Simple Plan

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary- Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'- Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance- more

Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows- KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit- Allman Brothers Band 50th Anniversary Tribute Concert- more

David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker- Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery- more

Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup- MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance- more

Reviews

MorleyView Dru

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals

Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising

advertisement
Latest News

Simple Plan and New Found Glory Expand Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour

Royal Blood Share SebastiAn Remix

Of Mice & Men Announce Festival Dates and Shares Stream Video

Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary

Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance Of Classic Song

Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'

The Stone Temple Pilots Share Live 'Lady Picture Show' Video

Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'Love Rain Down'