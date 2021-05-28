Simple Plan and New Found Glory Expand Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour

Simple Plan and New Found Glory have announced the rescheduled dates for their Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour and have added five additional dates to the trek.

The tour was originally set to take place last summer but Covid-19 changed that. The band will be launching the trek this summer and this time brining along special guest LOLO.

The 32-date tour is set to kick off on August 31st at in Dallas, TX at GMBG and will conclude on October 16th in Lake Buena Vista, FL at the House of Blues.

Tickets went on sale today. See the dates below:

Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour

Aug 31 - Dallas, TX - GMBG*Wed Sep 01 - Austin, TX - Stubb'sThu Sep 2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music HallSat Sep 4 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee TheatreSun Sep 05 - Las Vegas, NV - House of BluesMon Sep 06 - San Diego, CA - SOMAWed Sep 08 - Anaheim, CA - House of BluesThu Sep 09 - Anaheim, CA - House of BluesSat Sep 11 - Berkeley, CA - The UC TheatreSun Sep 12 - Portland, OR - Crystal BallroomMon Sep 13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDoWed Sep 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The ComplexThu Sep 16 - Denver, CO - Fillmore AuditoriumTue Sep 21 - Minneapolis, MN - The FillmoreWed Sep 22 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown TheaterThu Sep 23 - Chesterfield, MO - The FactorySat Sep 25 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE!Sun Sep 26 - Detroit, MI - The FillmoreTue Sep 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AEWed Sep 29 - Sayreville, NJ - StarlandSat Oct 2 - Buffalo, NY Buffalo - RiverworksSun Oct 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music HallTue Oct 05 - Boston, MA - House of BluesWed Oct 6 - Worcester, MA - The PalladiumFri Oct 08 - New York, NY - Pier 17Sat Oct 9 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head LiveSun Oct 10 - Raleigh, NC - The RitzTue Oct 12 - Atlanta, GA - The MasqueradeThu Oct 14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus LiveFri Oct 15 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - RevolutionSat Oct 16 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

