Simple Plan Star On New Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast Episode

(BPM) The Offspring, have shared the third episode of their podcast Time to Relax with The Offspring, featuring special guest and tourmate, Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan.
Ahead of the start of this summer's Let the Bad Times Roll North American tour, Dexter, Noodles and Blackball sit down with Pierre Bouvier from Simple Plan in the studio to reminisce about getting into mischief on tour and address crucial questions like, 'Will Noodles wear shorts on stage?' 'Who got a full body cavity search in Sweden?' and 'Ever have any gnarly car crashes?' Tune in to find out and make sure to catch the Let The Bad Times Roll Tour in a city near you now through September 3rd.
Watch the new episode of Time to Relax with The Offspring below. Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible.
Time to Relax with The Offspring features Dexter and Noodles alongside their longtime friend Jason "Blackball" McLean (from "You've Gotta Keep 'Em Separated"). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. The debut episode of the podcast featured special guest, Fletcher Dragge (of Pennywise) and last month's episode featured Joe Escalante of The Vandals. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It's Time to Relax with The Offspring.
