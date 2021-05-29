At The Gates Deliver The Paradox With New Video

At The Gates have released a music video for their new single "The Paradox". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Nightmare Of Being," which is due out July 2nd.
Tomas Lindberg Redant had this to say, "Humanity is the biggest paradox. We as humans always want justification for the big things: death, the meaning of life, etc. Our knowledge of being mortals drives us away from being human, hence the paradox. We invent defense mechanisms to protect us from the thought of death, religion, different -isms, etc.
"This first time our producer Jens Bogren heard this song, he said 'This is a monster!'. It touches on some core parts of the At The Gates sound, but builds further, on top of that, some classic NWOBHM/Mercyful Fate vibes thrown in for good measure. It is a death metal song, but has its progressive moments. Enjoy!
"This was a very fun video to record, as we tried to create most of the 'special effects' in an analog way, and not just to be added in the editing. Hence we were drenched in tons of crushed coal and soil, which took over a week and a lot of showers to get out of our hair, haha.
"We really wanted an oppressive, apocalyptic emotion for this video. And Patric Ullaeus, being the master that he is, went all the way to make that happen!" Watch the video below:
