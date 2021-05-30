Enter Shikari Headlining Download Pilot Festival

Enter Shikari have announced that they will be the headline act on Saturday night at this year's special Download Pilot Festival that will be taking place from June 18th through 20th.
The annual legendary Download Festival is being scaled back this year to a 10,000 capacity crowd due to the pandemic restrictions still in place in Europe and the Download Pilot Festival is being held as part of the UK government's post-pandemic Event Research Program.
Frontman Rou Reynolds had this to say about the headlining, "After 18 months trapped inside, we cannot wait to be back in our favourite element; playing music beneath an open sky.
"It's also fitting, as we have a long history with Download... 2021 being the 15th anniversary of our first time there - which also happened to be our first ever festival show!
"We're incredibly proud to be headlining an event that helps to get live music back on its feet in the UK".
