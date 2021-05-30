Swallow The Sun Releasing Their First Live Album This Summer

Swallow The Sun have announced that they will be releasing their very first live album, entitled, "20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair - Live in Helsinki,", on July 30th.

Vocalist Mikko Kotamaki had this to say, "Finally some good news after a year of cancellations and sh*tshow! We managed to play only 10 of these special 20th anniversary gigs before the whole world shut down in March 2020 and the rest of the tour got cancelled. Luckily we filmed and recorded one of the gigs, which we now release as our very first live album as we wait to be able to get back on stages again.

"We played the whole 'Songs from the North II' with a string quartet-comprised of very professional musicians, two of whom played on our previous album and appeared with us on the 70000 Tons of Metal cruise in 2018.

"For the first time, we also asked our fans on social media to vote for their favorite songs from each album. We then played the most-voted songs from every album."



