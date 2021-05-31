.

Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Tears Of Rain' Video

Bruce Henne | 05-31-2021

Greta Van Fleet video still

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming a live performance video of "Tears Of Rain", a track from their recently-released album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

The group recorded their second full-length studio set in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin. The band will promote the set - which recently debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 - during a series of concert dates on their limited-run Strange Horizons US tour.

The seven-show run will see Greta Van Fleet return to the stage for events in Tennessee and Connecticut in August, with shows in Chicago in September and Los Angeles in October.

"It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again," says the group. "We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life." Watch the video here.

