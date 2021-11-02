Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Zakk Wylde For Entire New Album

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed that his forthcoming studio album will feature his longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde performing on every track of the record.
Osbourne made the confirmation during a chat with the Diary Of The Madmen - The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Podcast. He was asked "Does Zakk play all of the rhythm guitars on the new album?"
He responded, "Yes Zakk plays on the entire new record. He was home from tour this time unlike when I did Ordinary Man" [Ozzy's 2020 studio album that featured Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, Elton John and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.
It appears that Ozzy has enlisted a number of legendary guitarists to appear on the new album. It was previously disclosed that it is set to feature appearances from Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Ozzy's old Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.
See the podcast's Facebook post about the chat with Ozzy here.
