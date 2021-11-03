Halestorm Unplug For 'Back From The Dead' And Announce Concert Stream

Halestorm have shared an unplugged version of their latest single "Back From The Dead" and have also announced that they will doing a special concert stream next month.
The new unplugged recording comes as the original version of "Back From The Dead" earned the band their 6th No. 1 at Rock Radio, and is the first track they have revealed from their forthcoming album.
The band will be doing a special one night only concert stream on December 23rd of their September performance at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN.
Find more details for the concert stream here and check out the acoustic version of "Back From The Dead" below:
Halestorm 'Back From The Dead' With New Video
Gibson Names Lzzy Hale Brand Ambassador
The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album
Halestorm Announce New Headline Tour Dates
Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour
Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force
Slipknot and Halestorm Stars Talk Long Live Rock
Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic 2020 In Review
Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Announce Young Guns Tour- Bob Seger Uninjured In Halloween House Fire- NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot and Judah- more
Sammy Hagar Says There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth- Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Zakk Wylde For Entire New Album- more
Radiohead Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song- Kenny Chesney Expands Stadium Tour- Alice Cooper- more
KISS Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'- Led Zeppelin- more
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
New Found Glory Deliver 'Somber Christmas' Video
alt-J Get Animated For 'Get Better' Video
Epica Share Epic Live Video From Forthcoming Live Package
Neil Peart Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship Announced
Carl Palmer Launches ELP Legacy Tour
Paul McCartney and Third Man Records Share Mini Documentary
Touche Amore Announce North American Headline Tour
Angels & Airwaves Extend Tour With Special Concert Stream