Halestorm Unplug For 'Back From The Dead' And Announce Concert Stream

Halestorm have shared an unplugged version of their latest single "Back From The Dead" and have also announced that they will doing a special concert stream next month.

The new unplugged recording comes as the original version of "Back From The Dead" earned the band their 6th No. 1 at Rock Radio, and is the first track they have revealed from their forthcoming album.

The band will be doing a special one night only concert stream on December 23rd of their September performance at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN.

Find more details for the concert stream here and check out the acoustic version of "Back From The Dead" below:

