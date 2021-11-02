The Eagles Announce 50th Anniversary UK Tour

(hennemusic) The Eagles have announced dates for a 50th Anniversary tour of the UK. The stadium series will open June 17 in Arnhem, Netherlands before shifting to the UK for shows in Liverpool and Edinburgh, followed by a stop on Dublin, Ireland and a headline performance in London's Hyde Park, where they'll be joined by openers Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Little Big Town.
An American Express Cardmembers presale for the BST Hyde Park event is underway now, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, November 5 at 9 am - the same time seats for the other four concerts will be made available through regular outlets.
The Eagles' first live dates of 2022 coincide with the 50th anniversary of the release of the band's self-titled debut album; the project - which featured the hit singles "Take It Easy", "Witchy Woman" and "Peaceful Easy Feeling" - went on to sell more than a million copies in the US and earned Silver status for UK sales of 60,000.
The group will wrap up a fall run of US stadiums this weekend with two shows in Seattle, WA. See the UK and European dates here.
