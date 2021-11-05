Thomas Rhett has shared a lyric video for his brand new single "Slow Down Summer", which is billed as the first taste of his forthcoming sixth studio album.
Rhett's new album, entitled "Where We Started", will be released early next year. He had this to say about the new song, "I wrote this song from the point of view of two people who are in love during senior year of high school.
"I envisioned them headed off to different schools and they're starting to understand that the moment the weather starts to change, they've got a 99-percent chance this relationship is not going to work.
"I know that myself and a lot of people have been there before, wishing the fireworks stage doesn't have to end." Watch the lyric video below:
Thomas Rhett Releases Reflective New Single 'Slow Down Summer'
