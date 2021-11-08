Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup

Danny Wimmer Presents has announced that the 10th edition of Welcome To Rockville will also mark the very first livestream for the festival promotor.
The festival will be taking place in Daytona Beach this week with the special livestream to run from November 10th through 14th via the DWPresents Twitch channel here.
The stream will include scheduled performances from Slipknot, Disturbed, Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Staind, Anthrax, Cypress Hill, Social Distortion and more and will be hosted by That Space Zebra Show's Bobby Schubenski, Terry Beez, Josh Balz and producer Jake Miller.
"Twitch has provided us with a unique platform to not only have unprecedented daily engagement with our fans but to also discover and interact with the bands of the future," says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents. "The new Twitch Stage is going to give us the opportunity to showcase some of the amazing new artists we have found on the platform."
