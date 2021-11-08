Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup

Danny Wimmer Presents has announced that the 10th edition of Welcome To Rockville will also mark the very first livestream for the festival promotor.

The festival will be taking place in Daytona Beach this week with the special livestream to run from November 10th through 14th via the DWPresents Twitch channel here.

The stream will include scheduled performances from Slipknot, Disturbed, Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Staind, Anthrax, Cypress Hill, Social Distortion and more and will be hosted by That Space Zebra Show's Bobby Schubenski, Terry Beez, Josh Balz and producer Jake Miller.



"Twitch has provided us with a unique platform to not only have unprecedented daily engagement with our fans but to also discover and interact with the bands of the future," says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents. "The new Twitch Stage is going to give us the opportunity to showcase some of the amazing new artists we have found on the platform."

The Welcome To Rockville livestream schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, November 107:00pm - 11:30pm ETLive from the Twitch Stage at the WTR Campground Kick-Off PartyFeaturing performances by Battle For The Big Stage Bands featured on "That Space Zebra Show" - Afterlife, Softspoken, Defy The Tyrant, The Dood, The NoctambulantThursday, November 111:00pm - 11:45pm ETFeaturing performances by Slipknot, Cypress Hill, Blame My Youth, Jeris Johnson, Stone Temple Pilots, Brass Against, Grandson, Dorothy, Dead Sara, Teenage Wrist, Siickbrain, Dana DentataFriday, November 121:00pm - 10:00pm ETFeaturing performances by Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Chevelle, Pennywise, Beartooth, Ice Nine Kills, Butcher Babies, Starset, Amigo The Devil, Ayron Jones, Zero 9:36, Austin Meade, Whit3 Collr (Battle For The Big Stage winner), Tallah, The Alpha ComplexSaturday, November 131:30pm - 11:40pm ETFeaturing performances by Disturbed, Staind, Lamb Of God, The Offspring, Asking Alexandria, Badflower, Atreyu, Fever 333, Sick Puppies, Dead Poet Society, Fame On Fire, Brkn LoveSunday, November 141:00pm - 10:00pm ETFeaturing performances by Mudvayne, Anthrax, Jelly Roll, Sleeping With Sirens, Dance Gavin Dance, Fire From The Gods, Goodbye June, Survive The Sun, Code Orange, Avoid, The Warning, Crown The Empire, GwarSet times and airings are subject to change.

