.

Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 11-09-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they will be launching their Dreams in Gold tour of North America that will also feature Rival Sons and The Velveteers.

The arena trek will be kicking off on March 10th at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI and will conclude with a two night stand at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ on April 1st and 2nd.

After a short break, Greta Van Fleet will launch international dates including shows in Brazil, Sweden, France, Germany, Ireland, and wrapping things up with three UK dates.

Tickets for the North American dates are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 12th at 10am local time via Live Nation. See all of the tour dates below:

Dreams In Gold Tour Dates


March 10-Wings Event Center-Kalamazoo, MI
March 12-The DeltaPlex Arena-Grand Rapids, MI
March 13-Dow Event Center-Saginaw, MI
March 16-Dort Financial Center-Flint, MI
March 17-EMU Convocation Center-Ypsilanti, MI
March 19- Mountain Health Arena-Huntington, WV
March 22-Kohl Center-Madison, WI
March 23-Resch Center-Green Bay, WI
March 25-CHI Health Center Omaha-Omaha, NE
March 26- Peoria Civic Center-Peoria, IL
March 29-Heritage Bank Center-Cincinnati, OH
March 30- GIANT Center - Hershey, PA
April 1-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena-Atlantic City, NJ
April 2-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena-Atlantic City, NJ
May 3 -Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
May 16-Pepsi Center-Mexico City, Mexico
June 5-Grona Lund-Stockholm, Sweden
June 11-Theatre Antique de Vienne-Vienne, France
June 14-Tanzbrunnen-Cologne, Germany
June 15-Jarhunderthalle-Frankfurt, Germany
June 23-Fairview-Dublin, Ireland
June 25-Alexandra Palace, London, UK
June 28-O2 Apollo-Manchester, UK
June 29-O2 Apollo-Manchester, UK

Related Stories


Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Built By Nations' In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Tears Of Rain' Video

Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows

Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour

News > Greta Van Fleet

advertisement
Day In Rock

Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour- more

Foo Fighters Star In New Horror Comedy Studio 666- Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup- more

Sammy Hagar Joined by Grateful Dead's Bob Weir During Vegas Residency- Beatles and Hank Williams Have World's Most Expensive Concert Posters- more

Slipknot Stream 'The Chapeltown Rag'- Ozzy 'Flying High Again; Video- Journey's Neal Schon Warns Fans About Online Imposter- more

advertisement
Reviews

Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston

MorleyView The Tragically Hip

Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union

Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.

5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks