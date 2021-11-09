Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they will be launching their Dreams in Gold tour of North America that will also feature Rival Sons and The Velveteers.

The arena trek will be kicking off on March 10th at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI and will conclude with a two night stand at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ on April 1st and 2nd.

After a short break, Greta Van Fleet will launch international dates including shows in Brazil, Sweden, France, Germany, Ireland, and wrapping things up with three UK dates.

Tickets for the North American dates are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 12th at 10am local time via Live Nation. See all of the tour dates below:

Dreams In Gold Tour Dates

March 10-Wings Event Center-Kalamazoo, MIMarch 12-The DeltaPlex Arena-Grand Rapids, MIMarch 13-Dow Event Center-Saginaw, MIMarch 16-Dort Financial Center-Flint, MIMarch 17-EMU Convocation Center-Ypsilanti, MIMarch 19- Mountain Health Arena-Huntington, WVMarch 22-Kohl Center-Madison, WIMarch 23-Resch Center-Green Bay, WIMarch 25-CHI Health Center Omaha-Omaha, NEMarch 26- Peoria Civic Center-Peoria, ILMarch 29-Heritage Bank Center-Cincinnati, OHMarch 30- GIANT Center - Hershey, PAApril 1-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena-Atlantic City, NJApril 2-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena-Atlantic City, NJMay 3 -Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, BrazilMay 16-Pepsi Center-Mexico City, MexicoJune 5-Grona Lund-Stockholm, SwedenJune 11-Theatre Antique de Vienne-Vienne, FranceJune 14-Tanzbrunnen-Cologne, GermanyJune 15-Jarhunderthalle-Frankfurt, GermanyJune 23-Fairview-Dublin, IrelandJune 25-Alexandra Palace, London, UKJune 28-O2 Apollo-Manchester, UKJune 29-O2 Apollo-Manchester, UK

