Falling In Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights Announce Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 11-10-2021

Tour poster

Falling In Reverse have announced that they will be returning to the road early next year when they launch their Live From the Unknown: The Tour."

They have recruited Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson to join them as their special guests for the U.S. headline tour that follows their popular Live From the Unknown streaming event this past spring.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on January 13th in Atlanta, GA at The Tabernacle and will be wrapping up on February 4th in Los Angeles, CA at The Palladium.

Live From the Unknown: The Tour Dates


1/13 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
1/14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
1/15 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON
1/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
1/18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
1/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
1/21 - Boston, MA - Tsongas Center
1/22 - New York, NY - Hammerstein
1/24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
1/25 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
1/26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore (No Wage War)
1/28 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown Theatre
1/29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
1/30 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
2/1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
2/4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

