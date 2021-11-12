Architects Announce Abbey Road Streaming Event

(Epitaph) Architects have announced that they will be performing an exclusive global streaming event from the legendary Abbey Road Studios on December 11th.

The performance will be backed by Parallax Orchestra, made up of some of England's best and most versatile classical musicians, arranged and written by Simon Dobson, Parallax Orchestra's conductor and a three-times British Composer award (BASCA) winner for his compositions.

Abbey Road Studios stream will premiere via Veeps on December 11th at 12pm PT/3pm ET and will be available for 48 hours afterwards. Tickets are going on sale now here.

In February this year, Architects released their ninth studio record, and the first UK number 1, via Epitaph Records. In support of For Those That Wish To Exist, the band will begin their headlining North America run fall 2022 in Minneapolis, MN on September 6. Tickets on general sale now.

Architects 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/6 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue9/8 Milwaukee, WI The Rave9/9 Chicago, IL The Riviera9/10 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall9/12 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe @ Old National Centre9/13 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre9/15 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theater9/16 Toronto, ON Rebel9/17 Montreal, QC Mtelus9/20 Boston, MA House of Blues9/21 New York, NY Terminal 59/22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore9/23 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore9/26 Norfolk, VA The NorVa9/27 Raleigh, NC The Ritz9/29 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works9/30 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Heaven)10/1 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live10/3 Dallas, TX Granada Theater10/4 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theater10/6 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre10/7 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

