Stone Temple Pilots Halt Tour After Positive Covid Test

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots have shut down the remaining dates of a fall US tour after a member of the band's touring party tested positive for Covid-19.

"During routine Covid-19 testing of our band and crew, we have discovered that a member of our organization has tested positive for the virus," shared the group on social media. "Out of an abundance of caution, we must regretfully cancel our remaining shows on this current tour; our appearances in Daytona, FL at the Welcome to Rockville Festival and Tulsa, OK at the Skyline Event Center. Refunds for the Tulsa show can be made at your point of purchase.

"Thank you to everyone that came out to see us this fall, it was wonderful to see all of your beautiful faces in person again. We hope to be able to do this again with you all very soon."

Stone Temple Pilots revealed the update following a November 9 appearance in Baltimore, MD.

This past summer, the band issued an expanded 25th anniversary reissue of their third album, "Tiny Music...Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop"; their latest studio release is the 2020 acoustic record, "Perdida."

Check out footage from the group's early September headlining performance at the Arts, Beats & Eats Festival in Royal Oak, MI here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

