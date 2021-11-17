Robert Plant and Alison Krauss To Rock Late Show With Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will perform on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday, November 19. The appearance is in sync with the same-day release of the pair's new album, "Raise The Roof."

The follow-up to the pair's Grammy Award-winning 2007 record, "Raising Sand", was recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios in late 2019 and completed just weeks before the world went into lockdown.

Produced by T-Bone Burnett, the set sees the singers joined by a lineup that includes drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell, and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, along with pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl among others.

The album features twelve new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more.

"Raise The Roof" was introduced with a cover of the 1998 Lucinda Williams track, "Can't Let Go", written by singer-songwriter Randy Weeks. Watch the lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share Another Song From New Album

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 'Can't Let Go' With New Lyric Video

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Go 'High and Lonesome' With New Song

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album

News > Robert Plant