Exodus Prescribing Horror With New Lyric Video

Exodus have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Prescribing Horror" to celebrate the release of their eleventh studio album, "Persona Non Grata".

Gary Holt had this to say, "As we have finally come to the day of Persona Non Grata's release, something we've been eagerly awaiting for what seems like an eternity.

"We are pleased to share one last lyric video with you, my personal favorite song on the album, 'Prescribing Horror'. A little tale of motherhood and a drug, and what happens when greed comes before life and safety. The story of Thalidomide." Watch the video below:

