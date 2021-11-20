Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Do Raise The Roof With Livestream

(hennemusic) Robert Plant and Alison Krauss launched their newly-released album, "Raise The Roof", on November 19th with a livestream performance from Nashville, TN.

The pair were joined by an all-star band at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, where the project was recorded with producer T-Bone Burnett in late 2019 and completed just weeks before the world went into lockdown.

Plant and Krauss delivered a three-song performance that included "Searching For My Love", "Trouble With My Lover" and the set's lead single, "Can't Let Go."

The follow-up to the pair's Grammy Award-winning 2007 record, "Raising Sand", features twelve new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more. Watch the official video of the livestream here.

