Blacklite District Delivers 'Gotta Get Out of Here' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-22-2021

Blacklite District, a.k.a. Kyle Pfeiffer, has released a music video for his latest song, "Gotta Get Out of Here," which is the lead single to his forthcoming album, "1990" (due on New Year's Eve).

He had this to say, "The response to 'Gotta Get Outta Here' has absolutely blown my mind. First and foremost, I have to give the biggest shoutout to my fanbase for all of their support. I wouldn't be where I am today without them, and I certainly wouldn't have this new album coming out.

"It feels good to get things to a point where you can create art for yourself and your fans, without having to worry about commercial performance. That's what recording 1990 was all about." Watch the video below:

