So Cal rockers Lit have launched a brand new four part documentary style podcast about their classic hit song "My Own Worst Enemy", with episodes I and II now available to stream and new episodes coming weekly until December 7th. Here are the episode recaps:
Stream the episodes here.
Lit Deliver New Single 'Yeah Yeah Yeah'
Handsome Devil To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Lit and Mest
Nirvana Share Previously Unreleased 'Lithium' Performance
Singled Out: Little Us' Real To Me
AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang- Lit Look Back At 'My Own Worst Enemy' With New Podcast- Ghost- more
Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV- Metallica- more
Twenty One Pilots Announce The Icy Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Do Raise The Roof With Livestream- KISS- more
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Complete New Studio Album- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Raise The Roof 2022 World Tour- more
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach
Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021