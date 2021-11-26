Metallica Stream 1991 Classic from ATLive Concert Series

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their classic 1991 track, "Holier Than Thou", from a November 6 show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA as part of the ATLive concert series.

The tune was featured on the group's self-titled record - aka The Black Album - which was reintroduced to fans this year with the release of a number of 30th anniversary reissues of "Metallica."

The series is available in multiple configurations, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, digital, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set (containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).

"Metallica" delivered the California band's commercial breakthrough as their first record to top the US charts; the project remains the top-selling album in the US since MRC Data began electronically tracking music sales in 1991, with 17.3 million copies sold. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Metallica Share ATLive 'Fade To Black' Live Video

Metallica Share Video For Hard Rock Live Performance Of 'Blackened'

Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Hometown Takeover

The Metallica Black Box To Be Opened

News > Metallica