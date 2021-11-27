Deep Purple Stream New Album 'Turning To Crime'

(hennemusic) Hard rock legends Deep Purple are streaming their brand new covers collection, "Turning To Crime", in sync with its official release on November 26th.
Recorded in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, the project features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan and more.
The project came about as a result of the Covid-pandemic, as the band were forced to cancel all planned activities after the release of 2020's "Whoosh!"; spending their time in isolation without being able to play together in person, an idea came up the group had actually been playing with for years: making a record packed with songs written and originally performed by other artists."
"Turning To Crime" is now available in multiple formats, including limited colored vinyl 2LP, classic black vinyl 2LP, Digisleeve CD, Jewelbox CD, and digital. Stream the album and watch the official video trailer here.
Deep Purple Share 'Rockin' Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu' Video
Deep Purple Announce 'Turning To Crime' Listening Session Livestream
Deep Purple's 'Turning to Crime' Album Preview Streaming
Deep Purple Release 'Oh Well' Video
Fans Can Get 'Unchained: The Eddie Van Halen' Story Early- Royal Blood Premiere 'All We Have Is Now' Video- Deep Purple- more
Planes Mistaken For Stars' Gared O'Donnell Dead At 44- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Earns Wolfgang His First Grammy Nomination- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed- AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations- The Eagles- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang- Lit Look Back At 'My Own Worst Enemy' With New Podcast- Ghost- more
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach
Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021