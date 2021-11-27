Deep Purple Stream New Album 'Turning To Crime'

(hennemusic) Hard rock legends Deep Purple are streaming their brand new covers collection, "Turning To Crime", in sync with its official release on November 26th.

Recorded in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, the project features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan and more.

The project came about as a result of the Covid-pandemic, as the band were forced to cancel all planned activities after the release of 2020's "Whoosh!"; spending their time in isolation without being able to play together in person, an idea came up the group had actually been playing with for years: making a record packed with songs written and originally performed by other artists."

"Turning To Crime" is now available in multiple formats, including limited colored vinyl 2LP, classic black vinyl 2LP, Digisleeve CD, Jewelbox CD, and digital. Stream the album and watch the official video trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

