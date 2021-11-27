Green Day Share 'Hitchin' A Ride' From BBC Sessions

(hennemusic) Green Day are streaming a live recording of their 1997 track, "Hitchin' A Ride", from the forthcoming collection, "BBC Sessions," which is set to arrive on December 10th.
The tune was the lead single from the group's fifth album, "Nimrod", which included the US Top 5 hit "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200.
Four months after releasing the project, Green Day were on hand to deliver "Hitchin' A Ride" and three other songs from set - "Nice Guys Finish Last", "Prosthetic Head" and "Redundant" - during a February 1998 appearance at the UK broadcast outlet.
"BBC Sessions" presents 16-tracks from four of the band's appearances at the BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studios from 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001. Stream the song here.
