Oasis Score UK Top 5 Debut With Knebworth 1996 Live Package

(hennemusic) Oasis have scored a UK Top 5 debut with their newly-released "Knebworth 1996" live package. The Official Charts Company reports the project enters the UK Top 100 at No. 4, marking the band's first Top 10 album in 11 years; led by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, the group famously disbanded in 2009.

The concert film and live album "Knebworth 1996" captures Oasis in performance over a pair of summertime shows at the UK venue before 125,000 fans each night; the events saw more than 2.5 million fans apply for access, setting a record for the largest-ever demand for concert tickets in British history.

"It's a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event," says director Jake Scott. "No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections." Watch the trailer and also the official live video of "Some Might Say" (band's first UK No. 1 single) here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Oasis Stream Unreleased Wonderwall Performance From Knebworth 1996

Oasis Stream 'Some Might Say' Video From Knebworth 1996 Concert film

Oasis Share 'Champagne Supernova' Video From Knebworth Concert Film

Oasis Stream 'Live Forever' From Knebworth 1996 Concert Film

News > Oasis