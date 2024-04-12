Oasis Share Early Live Recording Of 'Supersonic' For 30th Anniversary

(Permanent Press) To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic debut single "Supersonic" this week (originally released on April 11th, 1994), Oasis have today unveiled an essential early live recording of the song.

Limited edition physical single formats are also released to commemorate this landmark date - a replica of the original 1994 CD Single (including the white label demo version of "Columbia") and an individually numbered pearl colored 7" vinyl - out now on Big Brother Recordings. The single is also available in Spatial Audio on Apple Music here.

The kinetic live version of "Supersonic" was recorded at the Limelight, Belfast on September 4th, 1994, perfectly capturing the moment when Oasis were one of the most exciting new bands and poised on the brink of era-defining crossover success. Earlier that week, their seminal debut album Definitely Maybe had been released (August 29th, 1994) and shortly before taking to the stage in Belfast, the band discovered the album had reached Number 1 in the UK Official Album Chart. The fans who had traveled from all over Northern Ireland witnessed an unforgettable gig that would go down in local folklore.

David Neely was General Manager and booker at the venue in 1994 and recalls the night of Oasis' gig - "They took the stage in the Limelight, Belfast on Sunday 4th September. It was a sell out 500 people at the gig and tickets only £6.75! The Sunday of the week the debut album was released, the Limelight show was the right venue, for the right band at the right time. I remember around 6.30pm (in the dark days before mobile phones) that a call came into the office from Radio One, saying the band had just went to Number 1 in the album charts. It was a show that is now claimed by thousands that they were there - simply a show that is legendary in these parts."

Delivering a set full of attitude, earsplitting feedback and stone cold classics-in-waiting, the Manchester five piece transcended their early potential and fans' feverish expectations. Oasis were about to become one of the defining cultural forces of British Music.

