Oasis Share Previously Unheard 'Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)'

(Permanent Press Media) Oasis release the first music from the band's initial Definitely Maybe album recording session at Monnow Valley - unearthed for the first time and newly mixed by Noel Gallagher recently to feature on the debut album's 30th Anniversary Deluxe Editions.

Available on August 30th, 2024, on Big Brother Recordings, Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) features tracks from the abandoned original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, along with outtakes from the definitive album recording session at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall.

With its barbed lyrics rubbing shoulder to shoulder with contagious, chiming hooks, "Up In The Sky" has often been interpreted as taking aim at people putting themselves on pedestals or those making grand, political gestures. As captured by "Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)," at the time, these recordings were felt to be overly technical and somewhat polished, at the expense of capturing the essence of the band. Noel's mix of "Up in the Sky" offers a fascinating insight into the juxtaposition the band could have found themselves in at the time. The sessions were ultimately abandoned, and the band moved to the remote confines of Sawmills Studios in Cornwall to re-record the album. Eventually, with the addition of Owen Morris joining to complete the definitive mixes, Definitely Maybe was formed.

Shelved until now and recently mixed by Noel, the Monnow Valley recordings and Sawmill outtakes - including the recently released epic "Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)" - showcase the recording process that led to the finished article of Definitely Maybe. Revisiting the archive 30 years on, these tracks tell the story of the creation of an album, which is now widely regarded as one of the most vital and greatest debuts of all time, while demonstrating the incredible self-belief that drove the early years of Oasis.

The 30th Anniversary Deluxe Editions of Definitely Maybe feature brand new artwork by the original art designer Brian Cannon for Microdot and original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, plus new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee. The album also includes an unreleased demo version of "Sad Song." Originally released as a bonus track on the LP, this very special alternative version features Liam Gallagher's vocal. Available to pre-order now on Limited-Edition Deluxe 4LP and Deluxe 2CD formats, plus exclusive colored vinyl formats, cassette and digitally with all formats including the 2014 remastered version of the album.

In August of 1994, Definitely Maybe's release marked a critical moment in British youth culture and gate-crashed the Official UK Album Charts at Number One, becoming the fastest selling debut album at the time. Sonically defining an attitude of an era, it became a soundtrack to the imminent cultural and political change of Britain in the mid-1990s.

Thirty years on, Definitely Maybe remains an unprecedented classic, including the singles "Supersonic," "Shakermaker," Live Forever," and "Cigarettes & Alcohol," as well as tracks such as "Rock 'n' Roll Star" and "Slide Away," which have become ubiquitous global anthems. Loved by legions of fans and an inspiration for countless bands, it is as relevant as ever and continues to find new devotees in younger generations with Oasis being one of the most universally loved and influential British rock 'n' roll bands.

Liam Gallagher's recent Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary Tour received huge critical acclaim with rave responses from fans and media alike. This week also sees Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds embark on a run of summer shows, also performing Oasis classics.

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) formats are released on August 30th, 2024, on Big Brother Recordings. Follow all the album campaign activity at #Defmaybe30.



Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Tracklisting:

Volume 1

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy's Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov '92)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 2024 UK Live Dates:

July 17th, 2024 - Cardiff Castle

July 18th, 2024 - Wigan, Robin Park

July 20th, 2024 - London, Alexandra Palace Park

July 21st, 2024 - Warwick, Warwick Castle (special guests Johnny Marr and The WAEVE)

August 1st, 2024 - Halifax, The Piece Hall

August 2nd, 2024 - Lake District, Kendall Calling Festival (Headlining)

August 4th, 2024 - Pikehall, Y Not Festival (Headlining)

