Oasis Expand Definitely Maybe For 30th Anniversary

(hennemusic) Oasis will release an expanded 30th anniversary version of its 1994 debut, "Definitely Maybe", on August 30. Originally launched with the lead single, "Supersonic", the project - which also delivered classics like "Rock 'n' Roll Star" and the group's first UK Top 10 hit, "Live Forever" - introduced the band to the world as one of the leaders of the Britpop movement; the impact was immediate, as the record debuted atop the UK charts.

The 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of "Definitely Maybe" presents the 2014 remaster of the album alongside tracks from the previously-unreleased discarded original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, along with outtakes recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed for the first time by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho. The album also includes an unreleased demo version of "Sad Song"; originally issued as a bonus track on the LP, this alternative version features Liam Gallagher's vocals.

The album is now BPI certified 8 times platinum in the UK, selling over 6.1 million copies globally and the second Official Most Streamed Album of the '90s in the UK, beaten only by its successor "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?."

Oasis formed in Manchester in 1991 and went on to become one of the UK's biggest rock acts; all seven of the group's studio albums reached UK No. 1 before they disbanded in 2009 after selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.

