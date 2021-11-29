Powerwolf Preview The Monumental Mass Streaming Event

Powerwolf have shared a trailer for their upcoming debut streaming event, entitled "The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event," that will be taking place on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 07:00 pm CET / 01:00 pm EST.

The band had this to say, "Wolves, we are stoked to finally announce something very special that we have been working on the concept of for the past few months: The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event!

Be prepared for a world unseen, a setlist unheard and a story untold! This event is not just a live stream, but a journey beyond reality. You will experience breathtaking visualizations, pyrotechnics in a class of its own and a multitude of fascinating and exclusive show interludes you have never seen before from POWERWOLF!

"We sincerely invite you to celebrate the monumental mass with us on the 17th of December!" Watch the trailer below:

