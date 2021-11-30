Bowling For Soup Postpone Acoustic Tour Until Next Spring

Bowling For Soup have shared the band news that they have been forced to postpone their planned acoustic tour in the UK until May of next year.

The Bowling For Soup Acoustic Sing-A-Long With Jaret & Rob Tour was originally set to take place in December, but will now be kicking off on May 22nd in Bristol at Thekla.

They shared, "Due to the ongoing and ever changing COVID situation and recent cases within the Bowling For Soup camp, frontman Jaret Reddick and bassist Rob Felicetti's run of shows that were due to kick off on the 7th of December have now been moved to May 2022.

"All locations have been preserved on the rescheduled dates, but ticket holders are recommended to check the change of dates and show order. All tickets from the original dates remain valid for the new shows. For anyone who needs a refund as a result of the tour being rescheduled, please contact your ticket provider."





Bowling For Soup Acoustic Sing-A-Long With Jaret & Rob - May 2022 UK Tour Dates:

22nd - Bristol - Thekla23rd - Cambridge - The Junction24th - Sheffield - The Leadmill25th - Stoke - The Sugarmill26th - Huddersfield - The Parish28th - Southend - Chinnery's29th - Guildford - The Boiler Room30th - London - The 100 Club

