Enslaved Announce 'The Otherworldly Big Band Experience'

Enslaved will be celebrating the recent release of their new EP "Caravans To The Outer Worlds" by launching a special streaming event on Tuesday, December 21st.

The special streaming event, dubbed 'The Otherworldly Big Band Experience' will also feature the psychedelic Norwegian prog band Shaman Elephant joining Enslaved onstage.

Ivar Bjornson had this to say, "Soon, the sun will turn - once again marking the transition from one year to another and the onset of brighter days ahead. We are many who wish to see this coming Winter Solstice mark a lasting turning away from dark days behind us. We have kept it up all along; virtual tours, rehearsing, writing, and releasing an album and an EP. You heard us when we said, "this will not stop us!" - the Enslaved Community has grown stronger through the crisis. Now we will close this cycle with a grandiose virtual concert, and hope for you to join us from all over the world.

"The Otherworldly Big Band Experience" is about wanting to show even more of what Enslaved is: Enslaved is also an idea. It is a live band that is teeth-grittingly metal, has rock'n'roll in its DNA, while maintaining and expanding on its position as a groundbreaking progressive metal act. All while exploring the boundaries of Norse Mythology and Rune-lore, Psychology and History.

"We have recruited both an extension to the line-up with the young and talented Bergen prog rock band, Shaman Elephant. We have worked together with some of the most talented moviemakers and visual wizards around - also young and from Bergen: Kolibri Media. Add the Enslaved live crew to the mix and you have got magick, no less.

"We have aspired to create a concert film that reflects this expanded representation of Enslaved and cannot wait to show you all. It is bigger than any project we have done before, and it is unlike anything else you have seen in this kind of music. You will see and hear songs that have never been performed before. Songs you might have heard will sound and look like you haven't seen and heard before. There is new material, and material as old as the band. One constant binds it all together: it is Enslaved." Watch the trailer for the event below:

