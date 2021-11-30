Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour

The Foo Fighters have announced that they will be launching a North American tour next year in support of their latest studio album, "Medicine At Midnight".

The 17-date trek will be a mix of amphitheater and stadium shows, as well as performances at some leading music festivals across the U.S. and Canada next May, July and August.

They will be kicking things off on May 14th at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA and will wrap up the trek on with a two night stand at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on August 18th and 20th.

Tickets for the just announced headline shows will be on sale to the public Friday, December 3rd at 10am local time.

Foo Fighters 2022 North American Tour

5/14 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA5/20 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NC5/24 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC7/17- Citi Field - New York, NY7/19 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY7/22 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON7/24 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA7/27 - Maine Savings Amphitheater - Bangor, ME7/29 - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC8/1 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN8/3 - Huntington Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN8/6 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO8/8 - USANA Amphitheater - Salt Lake City, UT8/10 - Big Sky Events Arena - Big Sky, MT8/13 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA8/18 - Banc of California Stadium - Los Angeles, CA8/20 - Banc of California Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

