David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-01-2021

Single art

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has released an animated music video for his song "Lo-Rez Sunset," which was part of his The Roth Project online comic book that he shared last year.

"Lo-Rez Sunset" follows the release of the track "Giddy-Up" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill", the latter Roth shared as a tribute to his late bandmate David Lee Roth.

Roth's new video comes on the heels of his announcement that he will be returning to Las Vegas for a new series of residency shows that he will be kicking off on New Year's Eve at the Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues. See the dates here. and watch the new video below:

