Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has released an animated music video for his song "Lo-Rez Sunset," which was part of his The Roth Project online comic book that he shared last year.
"Lo-Rez Sunset" follows the release of the track "Giddy-Up" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill", the latter Roth shared as a tribute to his late bandmate David Lee Roth.
Roth's new video comes on the heels of his announcement that he will be returning to Las Vegas for a new series of residency shows that he will be kicking off on New Year's Eve at the Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues. See the dates here. and watch the new video below:
David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency With New Year's Eve Show
David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth
David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'
Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Recovering
Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospital Update
Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized
Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Requests Prayers For Health Struggle
Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Ghost Share 'Hunter's Moon' Video- Mastodon Deliver 'Teardrinker' Video- more
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'- more
Judas Priest Tour Postponed After Guitarist Hospitalized- David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency- Rolling Stones- more
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video
LCD Soundsystem Returning With Brooklyn Steel Residency
Ghost Share 'Hunter's Moon' Video From Halloween Kills Soundtrack
Ministry Tap Melvins and Corrosion Of Conformity For Rescheduled Tour
Mastodon Deliver 'Teardrinker' Video
Singled Out: Loveland Duren's Where Are We Going
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals He Is Cancer Free
Erasure Releasing Surprise EP As They Launch Tour