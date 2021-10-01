David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has released an animated music video for his song "Lo-Rez Sunset," which was part of his The Roth Project online comic book that he shared last year.

"Lo-Rez Sunset" follows the release of the track "Giddy-Up" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill", the latter Roth shared as a tribute to his late bandmate David Lee Roth.

Roth's new video comes on the heels of his announcement that he will be returning to Las Vegas for a new series of residency shows that he will be kicking off on New Year's Eve at the Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues. See the dates here. and watch the new video below:

Related Stories

David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency With New Year's Eve Show

David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer

Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Recovering

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospital Update

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Requests Prayers For Health Struggle

Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency

News > David Lee Roth