Trivium Streaming 'Phalanx' Video

Trivium have released a music video for their new single "Phalanx". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "In The Court Of The Dragon", which is set to be released this coming Friday, October 8th.
Paolo Gregoletto had this to say, "'The Phalanx' was like an old muscle car sitting in the driveway with no engine. It was a demo from Shogun that had the middle section removed for another song ('Torn Between Scylla and Charybdis'), demoed again on Silence in the Snow but ultimately scrapped, and now it has found its home on the new album.
"Once we knew the album was going in a more epic, proggy direction, I immediately thought of the song and pitched the idea to the others. With a few minor changes to some chorus parts, a brand middle section, and the orchestrations from Ihsahn, 'The Phalanx' was reborn. It's got a lot of new and old riffs and I think you should dig this if you liked Shogun." Watch the video below:
