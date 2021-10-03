August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19

August Burns Red have announced that they have been forced to postpone some of the shows on their current tour after multiple members of their touring crew tested positive for Covid-19.

The band is currently on the road for their Leveler 10 Year Anniversary Tour that also features Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths To Flames, which kicked off on September 9th in Philadelphia.

The postponed dates include last night's show at the House Of Blues in Dallas (10/2), tonight's show in Houston (10/3), tomorrow night's concert in San Antonio (10/4), Tempe (10/6), Anaheim (10/7) and Los Angeles (10/8).

The band had this to say, "Due to multiple members of our touring party testing positive for COVID-19 we have been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Tempe, Anaheim, and LA.

"The rescheduled dates for these shows will happen before the end of the year and will be announced this coming week. All tickets will be honored and we can't wait to come back and see you!

"For those of you in upcoming cities not listed above, we will be performing as originally scheduled.

"We're so sorry for the change in plans. These past few weeks on the road have reminded us all how much we love playing music for you. We will be focusing on that feeling as we wait to get back out there. See you soon!"

Unaffected dates:

10/9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival10/11 - Boise, ID - Revolution10/12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo10/14 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater10/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl10/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex10/17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall10/19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman10/20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag10/21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora10/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection10/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's10/24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works10/26 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall10/27 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal10/28 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore10/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre10/30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live10/31 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

