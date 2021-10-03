.

August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19

Keavin Wiggins | 10-03-2021

August Burns Red have announced that they have been forced to postpone some of the shows on their current tour after multiple members of their touring crew tested positive for Covid-19.

The band is currently on the road for their Leveler 10 Year Anniversary Tour that also features Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths To Flames, which kicked off on September 9th in Philadelphia.

The postponed dates include last night's show at the House Of Blues in Dallas (10/2), tonight's show in Houston (10/3), tomorrow night's concert in San Antonio (10/4), Tempe (10/6), Anaheim (10/7) and Los Angeles (10/8).

The band had this to say, "Due to multiple members of our touring party testing positive for COVID-19 we have been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Tempe, Anaheim, and LA.

"The rescheduled dates for these shows will happen before the end of the year and will be announced this coming week. All tickets will be honored and we can't wait to come back and see you!

"For those of you in upcoming cities not listed above, we will be performing as originally scheduled.

"We're so sorry for the change in plans. These past few weeks on the road have reminded us all how much we love playing music for you. We will be focusing on that feeling as we wait to get back out there. See you soon!"

Unaffected dates:


10/9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
10/11 - Boise, ID - Revolution
10/12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/14 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater
10/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
10/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
10/17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10/19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
10/20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
10/21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
10/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
10/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
10/24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
10/26 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
10/27 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
10/28 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore
10/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
10/30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
10/31 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

