Liam Gallagher Returning To Knebworth Park To Celebrate New Album

Liam Gallagher has shared the big news that he will be returning to Knebworth Park next June to celebrate the release of his forthcoming solo album.

The former Oasis star's new album will be entitled "C'mon You Know" and it set to be released on May 27th. A week later, on Jun 4th, Liam will return to site on one of Oasis' most famed performances, Knebworth Park.

Liam had this to say about the special show, "I'm absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I'll be playing Knebworth Park. It's gonna be biblical. C'mon You Know. LG x".

Tickets for the show will go on sale 2am PT/5am ET next Friday, October 8th at LiveNation.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKnebworth.

