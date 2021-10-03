Memphis May Fire Release 'Somebody' Video

Memphis May Fire have released a music video for their brand new single "Somebody" and revealed how the track will benefit The Nashville Rescue Mission.

Frontman Matty Mullins had this to say, "We're always wanting to push the boundaries of what people think MMF is and 'Somebody' is no exception to that.

"From the second we finished the song, it became an all-time favorite for everyone in our camp. So it's been REALLY hard to keep it a secret until now.

"The lyrical content is blatantly about substance abuse and addiction so we wanted to use this release to put a spotlight on a non-profit that does incredible addiction recovery work here in Nashville.

"We will be donating 100% of the proceeds of the 'Hands' tee in our online merch store to The Nashville Rescue Mission." Order here and watch the video below:

