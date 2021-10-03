Memphis May Fire Release 'Somebody' Video

Memphis May Fire have released a music video for their brand new single "Somebody" and revealed how the track will benefit The Nashville Rescue Mission.
Frontman Matty Mullins had this to say, "We're always wanting to push the boundaries of what people think MMF is and 'Somebody' is no exception to that.
"From the second we finished the song, it became an all-time favorite for everyone in our camp. So it's been REALLY hard to keep it a secret until now.
"The lyrical content is blatantly about substance abuse and addiction so we wanted to use this release to put a spotlight on a non-profit that does incredible addiction recovery work here in Nashville.
"We will be donating 100% of the proceeds of the 'Hands' tee in our online merch store to The Nashville Rescue Mission." Order here and watch the video below:
Memphis May Fire Deliver 'Blood & Water' With New Video
Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover
Memphis May Fire Stream New Song and Set Album Release
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more
AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses
Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode
August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19
Motley Crue Releasing Remastered 'Too Fast For Love'
Liam Gallagher Returning To Knebworth Park To Celebrate New Album
All Hail The Yeti Unleash 'Bury Your Memory' Video
Eddie Montgomery Shares 'My Son' Video
As I Lay Dying's Nick Hipa Returns With Mire