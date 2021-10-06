Motley Crue Stream Newly Remastered 'Live Wire'

Motley Crue have shared a stream of the newly remastered version of "Live Wire", which comes from their forthcoming digital reissue of their debut album.

The remastered digital reissue of "Too Fast For Love" is set to be released on November 10th, exactly 40 years to the date that they original album was released in 1981 by their own indie label Leathur Records.

The reissue of "Too Fast For Love" will be the final release in the band's 40th anniversary campaign which has seen the release of digitally remastered versions of "Shout At The Devil," "Theatre Of Pain", "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Dr. Feelgood". Stream "Live Wire" below:

