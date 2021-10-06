.

Motley Crue Stream Newly Remastered 'Live Wire'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-06-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Reissue Cover art

Motley Crue have shared a stream of the newly remastered version of "Live Wire", which comes from their forthcoming digital reissue of their debut album.

The remastered digital reissue of "Too Fast For Love" is set to be released on November 10th, exactly 40 years to the date that they original album was released in 1981 by their own indie label Leathur Records.

The reissue of "Too Fast For Love" will be the final release in the band's 40th anniversary campaign which has seen the release of digitally remastered versions of "Shout At The Devil," "Theatre Of Pain", "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Dr. Feelgood". Stream "Live Wire" below:

Related Stories


Motley Crue Stream Newly Remastered 'Live Wire'

Motley Crue Releasing Remastered 'Too Fast For Love'

Motley Crue Announce Shout At The Devil 40th Anniversary Reissue

David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer

Motley Crue Remastered 'Dr. Feelgood' For Reissue

Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online

Motley Crue Continue 40th Anniversary With 'Theatre Of Pain' Reissue

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir 'The First 21'

Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated

News > Motley Crue

advertisement
Day In Rock

Judas Priest's Faulkner Could Have Died- Wolfgang Marks Eddie Van Halen Death Anniversary- Alex Lifeson Done Touring- Deep Purple- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more

Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour

Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List

The Jenny Thing - American Canyon

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still

advertisement
Latest News

Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson Has No Desire To Tour Again

Wolfgang Tributes Eddie Van Halen On First Anniversary Of His Death

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason 'Flabbergasted' By Roger Waters Bullying Claim

Motley Crue Stream Newly Remastered 'Live Wire'

Monuments Recruit Mick Gordon For 'Lavos'

Veil of Maya Share 'Outrun' Video

Jack Frost's Brothers In Arms Share 'The City Never Sleeps' Lyric Video

Every Hour Kills Stream New EP 'Vacu' Online Ahead Of Release