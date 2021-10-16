.

August Burns Red Deliver 'Vengeance'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-16-2021

cover art

August Burns Red have shared a brand new single entitled, "Vengeance" taking on the current toxic attitudes, as they continue their Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour.

They had the following to say about the new track, "Earlier this year, we set out to write a standalone single that was fast, heavy, and concise. 'Vengeance' is that song. It's ABR at our most raw.

"The song speaks about how much meaner the last 18 months seem to have made everyone. There is a lack of compassion and understanding for others, and we should be doing all we can to bring that back into our lives." Check it out below:

