.

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Three Down To Earth Rare Tracks

Bruce Henne | 10-17-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cover art

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is sharing three rare tracks from a newly-available digital edition of his 2001 album, "Down To Earth." "No Place for Angels," "Dreamer" (Acoustic Version), and "Gets Me Through" (Single Version) have been released on digital platforms as part of a 20th anniversary expanded digital edition.

Recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Tim Palmer - who also co-wrote some of the album's songs with Ozzy, the rocker's eighth studio record reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 while going on to sell a million copies in the region.

"Down To Earth" featured a lineup that included Ozzy's longtime collaborator and guitarist Zakk Wylde along with then-future Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin.

The 2021 digital edition of the record follows last month's 30th anniversary digital release of Osbourne's "No More Tears" album. Stream the "Down To Earth" rarities here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Shares Three Down To Earth Rare Tracks

Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'

Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album

Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic

Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release

Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

Ozzy Osbourne Tributes Randy Rhoads In The Studio

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears' For 30th Anniversary

Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary

News > Ozzy Osbourne

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Ozzy Osbourne- Steve Perry- more

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more

Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more

David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more

Reviews

The Poppermost - Hits to Spare

The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz

Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more

Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Three Down To Earth Rare Tracks

Steve Perry Shares 'Winter Wonderland' Visualizer

Taking Back Sunday Cover Weezer Classic

Miranda Lambert Unleashes 'If I Were A Cowboy' Video

Betraying The Martyrs Deliver New Single and Video and Reveal New Frontman

Singled Out: Vapors Of Morphine's Irene