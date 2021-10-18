Yes Deliver 'Future Memories' With New Video

(hennemusic) Yes have released a video for "Future Memories", a track from their recently-released album, "The Quest." The tune follows "The Ice Bridge" and "Dare To Know" as the third single from the project, which was produced by guitarist Steve Howe.
"The Quest" was recorded across the globe: the sessions took place in the UK with Howe, Geoff Downes and Jon Davison, while Alan White and Billy Sherwood got together in the studio in the US.
"Billy Sherwood and myself did all the rhythm sections, bass and drum, in America," says White, "down in Los Angeles at Uncle Studios, where he works a lot. It helps when you've got a good place to work, and Billy's really good on the recording desk, so we got things down relatively quickly. I spent quite a while studying the music before I went down to LA, so I was prepared."
"The Quest" is now available in multiple formats, including Limited Edition Deluxe 2LP & 2CD plus Blu-ray Box-set, Limited Edition 2CD & Blu-ray Artbook, Gatefold 2LP & 2CD plus LP and booklet, 2CD Digipak, Digital Album, Vinyl, 5.1 Blu-ray, and CD. Watch the video here.
Red Reign Share Lyric Video For New Single 'Yesterday'
Yes Share 'Dare To Know' Video
Yes Premiere 'The Ice Bridge' Video
Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October
Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Announces New Homebrew Album
Yes Stream 'To The Moment' From Expanded Digital Box Set
Yes Reschedule Relayer Tour To Next Spring
Yes and Asia Artist Roger Dean Announce First NFT Drop
Yes Stream 'Owner Of A Lonely Heart' From Union 30 Live Package
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more
David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago
Unreleased David Bowie Song 'Karma Man' Streaming Online
Led Zeppelin Share Epic 1970 Performance Of 'How Many More Times'
Motley Crue's Vince Neil At Home Recovering From Broken Ribs
Yes Deliver 'Future Memories' With New Video
Urge Overkill Stream New Single 'Freedom'
Queen Look Back At 'One Vision' On The Greatest
J. Geils Band In The Studio For 'Freeze Frame' Anniversary
Billy Idol Shares 'Rita Hayworth' Lyric Video