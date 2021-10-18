Yes Deliver 'Future Memories' With New Video

(hennemusic) Yes have released a video for "Future Memories", a track from their recently-released album, "The Quest." The tune follows "The Ice Bridge" and "Dare To Know" as the third single from the project, which was produced by guitarist Steve Howe.

"The Quest" was recorded across the globe: the sessions took place in the UK with Howe, Geoff Downes and Jon Davison, while Alan White and Billy Sherwood got together in the studio in the US.

"Billy Sherwood and myself did all the rhythm sections, bass and drum, in America," says White, "down in Los Angeles at Uncle Studios, where he works a lot. It helps when you've got a good place to work, and Billy's really good on the recording desk, so we got things down relatively quickly. I spent quite a while studying the music before I went down to LA, so I was prepared."

"The Quest" is now available in multiple formats, including Limited Edition Deluxe 2LP & 2CD plus Blu-ray Box-set, Limited Edition 2CD & Blu-ray Artbook, Gatefold 2LP & 2CD plus LP and booklet, 2CD Digipak, Digital Album, Vinyl, 5.1 Blu-ray, and CD. Watch the video here.

