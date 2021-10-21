Black Sabbath DC Shoes Collection and Limited Edition Tribute Album Coming

DC Shoes have big plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath's "Master Of Reality" album including the special DC X Black Sabbath Collection release in stores and dcshoes.com on Halloween (October 31st) and a limited edition tribute album. We were sent the following details:

DC teams up with Black Sabbath for a footwear and apparel collection, celebrating the 50 year anniversary of their genre-defining album, Master of Reality. The 1971 release is not only credited as one of the most important heavy metal albums of all time; it's also eternally linked to skateboarding history with Sabbath providing the soundtrack for some of the heaviest-hitting video parts on record.

In addition to the DC X Black Sabbath Collection, produced in partnership with Bravado, DC produced a limited-edition tribute album, Shadow of Reality, available exclusively on vinyl - covering Master of Reality track for track.

The stacked artist lineup includes Harshmellow featuring special guests J Mascis, Jeff Ament, and Mario Rubalcaba, Surfbort, Lou Barlow, The Spits, King Khan, and The Melvins. DC also enlisted team riders to add their own, personal touch to the album. Longtime Sabbath fan and skateboarding legend Danny Way covered Embryo while the band UVWAYS, featuring DC pro skateboarder Evan Smith, covered Children of the Grave.

Shadow of Reality's LP cover art was custom designed by US fine artist BB. Bastidas and the album is strictly limited to 1,000 promotional copies globally, it is not available for sale. The fortunate souls who land these puppies will sleep soundly know that Shadow of Reality will forever remain in the underground; for true fans only.

