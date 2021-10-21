Black Sabbath DC Shoes Collection and Limited Edition Tribute Album Coming

DC Shoes have big plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath's "Master Of Reality" album including the special DC X Black Sabbath Collection release in stores and dcshoes.com on Halloween (October 31st) and a limited edition tribute album. We were sent the following details:
DC teams up with Black Sabbath for a footwear and apparel collection, celebrating the 50 year anniversary of their genre-defining album, Master of Reality. The 1971 release is not only credited as one of the most important heavy metal albums of all time; it's also eternally linked to skateboarding history with Sabbath providing the soundtrack for some of the heaviest-hitting video parts on record.
In addition to the DC X Black Sabbath Collection, produced in partnership with Bravado, DC produced a limited-edition tribute album, Shadow of Reality, available exclusively on vinyl - covering Master of Reality track for track.
The stacked artist lineup includes Harshmellow featuring special guests J Mascis, Jeff Ament, and Mario Rubalcaba, Surfbort, Lou Barlow, The Spits, King Khan, and The Melvins. DC also enlisted team riders to add their own, personal touch to the album. Longtime Sabbath fan and skateboarding legend Danny Way covered Embryo while the band UVWAYS, featuring DC pro skateboarder Evan Smith, covered Children of the Grave.
Shadow of Reality's LP cover art was custom designed by US fine artist BB. Bastidas and the album is strictly limited to 1,000 promotional copies globally, it is not available for sale. The fortunate souls who land these puppies will sleep soundly know that Shadow of Reality will forever remain in the underground; for true fans only.
Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue
Black Sabbath Stream 'Hole In The Sky' From Sabotage Reissue
Black Sabbath Stream Remastered 'Symptom Of The Universe'
Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue
Black Sabbath's 'Children of the Sea' Covered By King Witch
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus
Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 'Can't Let Go' With New Lyric Video
Nikki Sixx Understands Why David Lee Roth Declined Stadium Tour Invite
Dave Grohl Used Music As Inspiration While Writing Memoir
Black Sabbath DC Shoes Collection and Limited Edition Tribute Album Coming
Mastodon Stream New Song 'Sickle And Peace'
Rise Against Share First Track From Nowhere Sessions EP