Hollywood Undead 'Runaway' With Imanbek

Keavin Wiggins | 10-22-2021

Hollywood Undead have teamed up with Grammy-winning electronic producer Imanbek for a brand-new single, "Runaway," and have shared a visualizer lyric video for the new track.

J3T had this to say about the song and the collaboration, "Working with Imanbek was a huge honor for the band. He's a visionary in every respect with the talent to match."

Imanbek added, "It's been a great pleasure to work on this project with Hollywood Undead! The pandemic taught us to work and collaborate despite distances and inconvenience and I think each take only gets better.

"Here's our brand-new track as a result - we'd put our soul in it and I hope you guys will like it!" Watch the lyric video below:

