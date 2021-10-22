Hollywood Undead 'Runaway' With Imanbek

Hollywood Undead have teamed up with Grammy-winning electronic producer Imanbek for a brand-new single, "Runaway," and have shared a visualizer lyric video for the new track.

J3T had this to say about the song and the collaboration, "Working with Imanbek was a huge honor for the band. He's a visionary in every respect with the talent to match."

Imanbek added, "It's been a great pleasure to work on this project with Hollywood Undead! The pandemic taught us to work and collaborate despite distances and inconvenience and I think each take only gets better.

"Here's our brand-new track as a result - we'd put our soul in it and I hope you guys will like it!" Watch the lyric video below:

Related Stories

Hollywood Undead Announce Undead Unhinged Streaming Event

Hollywood. Undead Team With All Good Things 'For The Glory'

Hollywood Undead Announce House Party Streaming Event

Hollywood Undead Recruit Papa Roach And Ice Nine Kills Stars For New Video

Hollywood Undead Stream New Song 'Coming Home'

Hollywood Undead's 'New Empire' Streaming Online

Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Announce U.S. Tour

Hollywood Undead Deliver 'Time Bomb' And Announce Album

Hollywood Undead Release 'Already Dead' Video

News > Hollywood Undead