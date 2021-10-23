Ghost Offshoot Priest Ink Deal For New Album

Priest, featuring former members Ghost, have inked a deal with Cleopatra Records for the release of their next studio album, which is being produced by Simon Soderberg.

The group recently started taking preorders for a new 10-track album called "Body Machine" via their website that states an expected release date of February of 2022.

Cleopatra owner Brian Perera had his to say, "We've been living in this genre since the '90s so we have a pretty good feel for when bands do it right, and as soon as we heard Priest, we knew they were something special. We see an extremely bright future ahead for the band and are thrilled to be partnering with them to make that happen."

The band added, "Signing with such a legendary label like Cleopatra will probably be the biggest step in our career. With great knowledge of the genre we're in, we can't think of a better match for Priest.

"Our next album is by far the best yet and we can't wait to unleash it to a wider and more diverse audience." Check out their latest single below:

