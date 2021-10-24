John 5 Pulls Out Of Yngwie Tour Over Health Concerns

John 5 has announced that he has decided to pull out of the upcoming U.S. tour with Yngwie Malmsteen, Images Of Eden and Sunlord, due to health concerns.

He shared a photo statement via Instagram with the following caption, "Very disappointed I won't be joining one of my all time heroes on tour. See you all as possible! - All meet and greets purchases will be refunded Monday."

The statement reads, "Due to unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution I am sad to announce that I will no longer be joining Yngwie on the upcoming US tour.

"The health concerns for artists and their crew that come with travelling extensively from city to city during this time have meant that myself and my team feel this is the best course of action to keep everybody on my tour team safe and well.

"I am certain that these Yngwie shows will be amazing, as they always are. I'm sorry I won't be there to share my new music with you all. I'll be back out on the road as soon as is safe and possible."

