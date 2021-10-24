Slash revealed in a new interview that Guns N' Roses have yet to start working on brand new music, despite recently releasing reworked versions of two "Chinese Democracy" era songs, "Hard Skool" and "Absurd".
Audacy's Remy Maxwell spoke with Slash about his forthcoming new Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators album, "4", and a supporting North American tour.
During the chat, Remy asked Slash about writing new songs for different bands. He responded, "With Guns it's different because Guns is one of those things where we all get together and more or less focus on Guns in the moment. When I'm cruising around on tour with The Conspirators, I'm really in Conspirator world so any new stuff that I come up with is dedicated to that."
He had this to say about GNR writing new material, "As far as new Guns is concerned, we haven't even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing. We've been doing a lot of material that's been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavor unto itself."
And he shared the background for "Hard Skool" and "Absurd". He explained, "They both have a lot of history. What happened was Axl has all these songs that he recorded at some point along the way.
"And so Duff and I went in and re-did them, basically. Like, I wrote my own kind of parts to what else is going on, and [we] just sort of took the drums and re-did everything else." Check out the full interview below:
Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message With Fans
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses
Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion
Guns N' Roses Live Debut New Song 'Hard Skool'
Guns N' Roses Tour Now Going Down Under In 2022
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'
Axl Rose Recovering From Possible 'Food Poisoning'
Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts Due To Pandemic Restrictions
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music
Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video
KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo
Jay & The Americans' Jay Black Dead At 82
John 5 Pulls Out Of Yngwie Tour Over Health Concerns
Queen Lookback At Highlander For The Greatest
Sixx:A.M. Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Waiting All My Life'
Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Club and Pub Tour