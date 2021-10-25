Bruce Springsteen To Rock Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tonight

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has announced that he will perform on the Monday, October 25th episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Prior to his solo appearance, the New Jersey rocker will sit down with Colbert to discuss the October 26th release of his new book, "Renegades: Born In The USA", which he co-authored with former President Barack Obama and whose title was inspired by the pair's recent podcast series, "Renegades."

Next month, Springsteen will also issue "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts", a live album and film featuring ten never-before released performances from the Madison Square Garden MUSE benefit concerts. Red more here.

