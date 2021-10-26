Our Darkest Days Share New Song 'Sea Of Lies'

Our Darkest Days have released their new single "Sea Of Lies". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Snakes & Ladders", which will be released on November 19th.
The band had this to say about the single, "Life is a journey that has its ups and downs, and even though the ideal path is a straight clean line this is hardly never the case. Even the easiest of routes can have unforeseen challenges that surface with no warning.
"Such as a ship that is misguided by the force of nature that we could not have predicted, our lives are also rerouted in different directions because of the lies of those around us that force us to take alternate decisions.
"We're on unstable ground and with the right entourage the key is to find the balance between what is right and what is wrong." Stream the song below:
